One of the region's loveliest short walking trails (approximately 30 minutes) leads to the photogenic, 15m-high Kozjak Waterfall, which gushes over a rocky ledge in a cavern-like amphitheatre, into a green pool below. Access the trail from various spots: from a footbridge from Kamp Lazar campground, or from a car park opposite Kamp Koren. Alternatively, it's part of the Kobarid Historical Trail.