A scenic river confluence is found here, at the southernmost entry point of Triglav National Park. The ticket kiosk is a 2km walk northeast of Tolmin town (by road, follow the signs to Zatolmin), and the circular walk through the gorges formed by the Tolminka and Zadlaščica Rivers takes about an hour. A short detour off the main path leads to the much-photographed Medvedova glava, a wedged rock in the shape of a bear’s head.