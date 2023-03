Close to Bled, the forests and meadows of the Pokljuka Plateau offer plenty of walking trails and winter-sports facilities. While Vintgar Gorge gets all the limelight, the 2km-long Pokljuka Gorge (Pokljuška Soteška) is also impressive, and sees far fewer visitors. Access is possible by bus from Bled to Krnica. Note that Pokljuka is the favoured departure point for ascents of Triglav.