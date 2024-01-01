Provost’s House

Lake Bled

LoginSave

On Bled Island, this building is home to a gallery and an excellent souvenir shop; on the 1st floor is an exhibition space (with changing exhibitions).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • x-default

    Vršič Pass

    17.17 MILES

    Sitting at a view-enhanced elevation of 1611m, this mountain pass is about 13km southwest of Kranjska Gora, via a storied road that zigzags madly and…

  • Panorama of the Slovenian capital Ljubljana at sunset.; Shutterstock ID 186963659; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; Project no. or GL code: 56530; Network activity no. or Cost Centre: Online-Design; Product or Project: 65050/7529/Josh Vogel/LP.com Destination Galleries

    Ljubljana Castle

    29.51 MILES

    Crowning a 375m-high hill east of the Old Town, this castle is an architectural mishmash, with most of it dating from the early 16th century when it was…

  • Vintgar gorge and wooden path,Bled,Slovenia

    Vintgar Gorge

    2.66 MILES

    One of the easiest and most satisfying half-day trips from Bled is to Vintgar Gorge, some 4km to the northwest of Bled village. The highlight is a 1600m…

  • Loka Museum

    Loka Museum

    17.07 MILES

    The town's premier sight is the commanding Loka castle, overlooking the settlement from a grassy hill west of Mestni trg. It dates from the 13th century…

  • Perched on a cliff, Bled Castle (Blejski Grad) overlooks the picturesque Lake Bled.

    Bled Castle

    0.73 MILES

    Perched atop a steep cliff more than 100m above the lake, Bled Castle is how most people imagine a medieval fortress to be, with towers, ramparts, moats…

  • The Church of St. John the Baptist (sv. Janez Krstnik) in Ribcev Laz at the shore of Lake Bohinj, Slovenia.

    Church of St John the Baptist

    11.3 MILES

    This postcard-worthy church and bell tower, at the head of the lake and beside the stone bridge, dates back at least 700 years and is what every medieval…

  • SLOVENIA - JANUARY 11: Panel of a painted hive, 1837. Slovenia, 19th century. Radovljica, Cebelarski Muzej Radovljica (Museo Dell'Apicoltura) (Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images)

    Beekeeping Museum

    4.36 MILES

    More interesting than it sounds, this apiculture museum takes a closer look at the long tradition of beekeeping in Slovenia. The museum's collection of…

  • Main square of Radovljica, Bled, Slovenia.

    Linhartov Trg

    4.33 MILES

    Radovljica's colourful main square is the town’s leading attraction, lined with houses from the 16th and 17th centuries. Look especially for Thurn Manor,…

View more attractions

Nearby Lake Bled attractions

1. Bled Island

0.02 MILES

Tiny, tear-shaped Bled Island beckons from the shore. There’s the Church of the Assumption and a small museum, the Provost's House, but the real thrill is…

2. Church of the Assumption

0.03 MILES

The baroque Church of the Assumption dates from the 17th century, though there’s been a church here since the 9th century. Go inside to see some fresco…

3. Lake Bled

0.44 MILES

Bled’s greatest attraction is its exquisite blue-green lake, measuring just 2km by 1.4km. The lake is lovely to behold from almost any vantage point, and…

4. Bled Castle

0.73 MILES

Perched atop a steep cliff more than 100m above the lake, Bled Castle is how most people imagine a medieval fortress to be, with towers, ramparts, moats…

5. Parish Church of St Martin

0.9 MILES

This pretty neo-Gothic church was designed by Friedrich von Schmidt in 1905, who also did the city hall and Votive Church in Vienna. Outside there's a…

6. Festival Hall

1.01 MILES

Surrounded by park at the lake's eastern edge, the hall hosts events, exhibitions and concerts.

7. Vintgar Gorge

2.66 MILES

One of the easiest and most satisfying half-day trips from Bled is to Vintgar Gorge, some 4km to the northwest of Bled village. The highlight is a 1600m…

8. Pokljuka Plateau

2.74 MILES

Close to Bled, the forests and meadows of the Pokljuka Plateau offer plenty of walking trails and winter-sports facilities. While Vintgar Gorge gets all…