The baroque Church of the Assumption dates from the 17th century, though there’s been a church here since the 9th century. Go inside to see some fresco fragments from the 15th century, a large gold altar and part of the apse of a pre-Romanesque chapel. The 15th-century belfry contains a 'wishing bell' you can ring to ask a special favour.

The admission charge includes entry to the Bell Tower with pendulum clock, and to the exhibition space on the 1st floor of the Provost's House.