Lake Bohinj

Slovenia, Triglav National Park, Bohinj lake

Many visitors to Slovenia say they’ve never seen a more beautiful lake than Bled…that is, until they’ve seen the blue-green waters of Lake Bohinj, 26km to the southwest. Admittedly, Bohinj lacks Bled’s glamour, but it’s less crowded and in many ways more authentic. It’s an ideal summer holiday destination. People come primarily to chill out or to swim in the crystal-clear water, with leisurely cycling and walking trails to occupy them as well as outdoor pursuits like kayaking, hiking and horse riding.

  • The Church of St. John the Baptist (sv. Janez Krstnik) in Ribcev Laz at the shore of Lake Bohinj, Slovenia.

    Church of St John the Baptist

    Lake Bohinj

    This postcard-worthy church and bell tower, at the head of the lake and beside the stone bridge, dates back at least 700 years and is what every medieval…

  • Rainbow On Savica Waterfall

    Savica Waterfall

    Lake Bohinj

    The magnificent Savica Waterfall, which cuts deep into a gorge 78m below, is 4km from Ukanc and can be reached by a walking path from there in 1½ hours…

  • Alpine Dairy Farming Museum

    Alpine Dairy Farming Museum

    Lake Bohinj

    This museum in Stara Fužina, 1.5km north of Ribčev Laz, has a small collection related to Alpine dairy farming – look for it behind Gostilna Mihovc. The…

  • Oplen House

    Oplen House

    Lake Bohinj

    The hamlet of Studor, about 3.5km from Ribčev Laz, is home to Oplen House – a typical old peasant's cottage with a chimney-less 'black kitchen' that has…

  • Vogel

    Vogel

    Lake Bohinj

    The glorious setting and spectacular panoramas make it worth a trip up Vogel – during winter, when it's a popular ski resort, but also in its 'green…

Aerial view of Bohinj lake in Julian Alps. Popular touristic destination in Slovenia.; Shutterstock ID 560473885; your: Ben N Buckner; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: Lake Bohinj Slovenia

Cycling

Dive into Slovenia’s beautiful Lake Bohinj region

Aug 18, 2022 • 5 min read

