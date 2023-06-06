Soča Valley

One of Slovenia's hidden gems, waterfall Kozjak,.Kobarid region, Soča valley, Slovenia.

The Soča Valley region (Posočje) stretches from Triglav National Park to Nova Gorica, including the outdoor activity centres of Bovec and Kobarid. Threading through it is the magically aquamarine Soča River. Most people come here for the rafting, hiking and skiing, though there are plenty of historical sights and locations, particularly relating to WWI, when millions of troops fought on the mountainous battlefront here; between the wars, the Soča Valley fell under Italian jurisdiction. Another big drawcard is the food – Kobarid is the epicentre of the region's growing culinary reputation.

  • Tolmin Gorges

    Tolmin Gorges

    Soča Valley

    A scenic river confluence is found here, at the southernmost entry point of Triglav National Park. The ticket kiosk is a 2km walk northeast of Tolmin town…

  • Memorial Church of the Holy Spirit

    Memorial Church of the Holy Spirit

    Soča Valley

    This fascinating stone-and-wood church, north of Tolmin, has a wonderful location that commands sweeping views down an Alpine valley. Decorated by…

  • Most na Soči

    Most na Soči

    Soča Valley

    The name of this settlement 5km south of Tolmin literally means ‘Bridge on the Soča River’. The village (population 430) sits, in fact, on a beautiful…

Sports

Winter sports in Slovenia's Julian Alps

Nov 4, 2019 • 5 min read

