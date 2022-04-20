Lake Bled

Gondolas, known locally as pletna, on the shores of Lake Bled. These pletna ferry passengers to Bled Island, which sits in the middle of the lake.

Overview

Yes, it's every bit as lovely in real life. With its bluish-green lake, picture-postcard church on an islet, a medieval castle clinging to a rocky cliff and some of the highest peaks of the Julian Alps and the Karavanke as backdrops, Bled is Slovenia's most popular resort, drawing everyone from honeymooners lured by the over-the-top romantic setting to backpackers, who come for the hiking, biking, water-sports and canyoning possibilities.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Vintgar gorge and wooden path,Bled,Slovenia

    Vintgar Gorge

    Lake Bled

    One of the easiest and most satisfying half-day trips from Bled is to Vintgar Gorge, some 4km to the northwest of Bled village. The highlight is a 1600m…

  • Perched on a cliff, Bled Castle (Blejski Grad) overlooks the picturesque Lake Bled.

    Bled Castle

    Lake Bled

    Perched atop a steep cliff more than 100m above the lake, Bled Castle is how most people imagine a medieval fortress to be, with towers, ramparts, moats…

  • Slovenia, Julian Alps, Upper Carniola, Lake Bled, Church and island on Lake Bled

    Bled Island

    Lake Bled

    Tiny, tear-shaped Bled Island beckons from the shore. There’s the Church of the Assumption and a small museum, the Provost's House, but the real thrill is…

  • View of church on Bled Island, Lake Bled, Slovenia

    Lake Bled

    Lake Bled

    Bled’s greatest attraction is its exquisite blue-green lake, measuring just 2km by 1.4km. The lake is lovely to behold from almost any vantage point, and…

  • Church of the Assumption

    Church of the Assumption

    Lake Bled

    The baroque Church of the Assumption dates from the 17th century, though there’s been a church here since the 9th century. Go inside to see some fresco…

  • Parish Church of St Martin

    Parish Church of St Martin

    Lake Bled

    This pretty neo-Gothic church was designed by Friedrich von Schmidt in 1905, who also did the city hall and Votive Church in Vienna. Outside there's a…

  • Provost’s House

    Provost’s House

    Lake Bled

    On Bled Island, this building is home to a gallery and an excellent souvenir shop; on the 1st floor is an exhibition space (with changing exhibitions).

  • Festival Hall

    Festival Hall

    Lake Bled

    Surrounded by park at the lake's eastern edge, the hall hosts events, exhibitions and concerts.

Articles

Latest stories from Lake Bled

Sports

Winter sports in Slovenia's Julian Alps

Nov 4, 2019 • 5 min read

