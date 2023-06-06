Piran

One of the loveliest towns anywhere along the Adriatic coast, picturesque Piran (Pirano in Italian) sits prettily at the tip of a narrow peninsula. Its Old Town – one of the best-preserved historical towns anywhere in the Mediterranean – is a gem of Venetian Gothic architecture, but it can be a mob scene at the height of summer. In quieter times, it’s hard not to fall instantly in love with the atmospheric winding alleyways, the sunsets and the seafood restaurants.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Tartinijev Trg

    Tartinijev Trg

    Piran

    The pastel-toned Tartinijev trg is a marble-paved square (oval, really) that was the inner harbour until it was filled in 1894. The statue of a nattily…

  • Cathedral of St George

    Cathedral of St George

    Piran

    A cobbled street leads from behind the red Venetian House Tartinijev trg on to Piran's hilltop cathedral, baptistery and bell tower. The cathedral was…

  • Bell Tower

    Bell Tower

    Piran

    The Cathedral of St George's free-standing, 46.5m bell tower, built in 1609, was clearly modelled on the campanile of San Marco in Venice and provides a…

  • Mediadom Pyrhani

    Mediadom Pyrhani

    Piran

    This exciting new multimedia, interactive museum takes you on an innovative journey through Piran's historical story, with a 'time machine' and numerous…

  • Trg 1 Maja

    Trg 1 Maja

    Piran

    Trg 1 Maja may sound like a socialist parade ground, but it was the centre of Piran until the Middle Ages, when it was called Stari trg (Old Square). The…

  • Venetian House

    Venetian House

    Piran

    One of Piran’s most eye-catching structures is the mid-15th-century Gothic Venetian House, with its tracery windows and balcony, in the northeast of…

  • Sergej Mašera Maritime Museum

    Sergej Mašera Maritime Museum

    Piran

    Located in the 19th-century Gabrielli Palace on the waterfront, this museum's focus is the sea, with plenty of salty-dog stories relating to Slovenian…

  • Punta Lighthouse

    Punta Lighthouse

    Piran

    Punta, the historical ‘point’ of Piran, still has a lighthouse, but today’s is small and relatively modern. Attached to it, however, is the round,…

