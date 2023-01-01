Cathedral of St George

A cobbled street leads from behind the red Venetian House Tartinijev trg on to Piran's hilltop cathedral, baptistery and bell tower. The cathedral was built in baroque style in the early 17th century on the site of an earlier church from 1344.

The cathedral's doors are usually open and a metal grille allows you to see some of the richly ornate and newly restored interior, but full access is via the Parish Museum of St George, which includes the church's treasury and catacombs.

Items of interest include a silver-plated figure of St George slaying a dragon, and a wooden model of the church dating from 1595.

The highlight of the cathedral interior (not visible from the grille) is the remarkable, early-14th-century wooden sculpture, The Crucified from Piran, depicting Christ on the cross.