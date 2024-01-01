Statue of Giuseppe Tartini

The statue of the nattily dressed gentleman in the centre of Tartinijev trg is that of native son, composer and violinist Giuseppe Tartini (1692–1770).
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
16.24 MILES
What attracts most people to this little church is the famous Dance of Death or Danse Macabre, a fresco that shows 11 skeletons leading the same number of…
20.76 MILES
Top billing in Poreč goes to the 6th-century Euphrasian Basilica, a World Heritage Site and one of Europe’s finest intact examples of Byzantine art. Built…
Basilica di Santa Maria Assunta
19.2 MILES
The entire floor of the Latin cross-shaped basilica, rebuilt after an earthquake in 1348, is covered with one of the largest and most spectacular Roman…
22.44 MILES
Touring the huge, spectacular subterranean chambers of the 6km-long Škocjan Caves is a must. This remarkable cave system was carved out by the Reka River,…
17.91 MILES
The stud farm can be visited on very popular, 50-minute guided tours. The interesting, informative tours are available in a number of languages; a tour…
13.89 MILES
Sitting on a rocky outcrop 7km from Trieste, Castello di Miramare is the city's elegiac bookend, the fanciful neo-Gothic home of the hapless Archduke…
12.47 MILES
This extraordinary house-museum was the home of wealthy Triestini merchant Pasquale Revoltella, who made his fortune in the timber industry and had a hand…
13.95 MILES
Situated on an island in the lagoon, the Barbana sanctuary is an ancient shrine, the origins of which date back to 582. The current church dates to the…
Nearby Piran attractions
0.02 MILES
The pastel-toned Tartinijev trg is a marble-paved square (oval, really) that was the inner harbour until it was filled in 1894. The statue of a nattily…
0.02 MILES
The porticoed 19th-century Municipal Hall (home to the tourist information centre) dominates the northwestern edge of Tartinijev trg.
0.02 MILES
One of Piran’s most eye-catching structures is the mid-15th-century Gothic Venetian House, with its tracery windows and balcony, in the northeast of…
0.03 MILES
Tartini House was the birthplace of composer and violinist Giuseppe Tartini. Today it's the base of Piran's Italian community and is used for cultural…
0.03 MILES
The Court House dominates the western edge of Tartinijev trg.
0.03 MILES
To the east of Tartinijev trg is the 1818 Church of St Peter. As with most Piran churches, the richly adorned interior is visible through the grille.
0.04 MILES
This engaging little museum is a cornucopia of more than 4000 shells from across the world (including the world's largest snail shell); the 3D exhibits of…
0.05 MILES
This exciting new multimedia, interactive museum takes you on an innovative journey through Piran's historical story, with a 'time machine' and numerous…