One of Piran’s most eye-catching structures is the red mid-15th-century Gothic Venetian House, with its tracery windows and balcony, in the northeast of Tartinijev trg.

There is a story attached to the stone relief between the two windows – a lion with a banner in its mouth and the Latin inscription Lasa pur dir above it. A wealthy merchant from Venice fell in love with a beautiful local girl, but she soon became the subject of local gossips. To shut them up (and keep his lover happy), the merchant built her this little palace complete with a reminder for his loose-lipped neighbours: ‘Let them talk'.