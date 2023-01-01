Trg 1 Maja may sound like a socialist parade ground, but it was the centre of Piran until the Middle Ages, when it was called Stari trg (Old Square). The surrounding streets are a maze of pastel-coloured overhanging houses, vaulted passages and arcaded courtyards.

The square is surrounded by interesting baroque buildings, including the former town pharmacy on the north side (now the Fontana restaurant). In the centre of the square is a large baroque cistern (vodnjak) that was built in the late 18th century to store fresh water; rainwater from the surrounding roofs flowed into it through the fish borne by the stone putti cherubs in two corners.