Slovenia has just 47km of coastline on the Adriatic Sea, but it certainly makes the most of it. Three seaside towns – Koper, with its medieval core, Izola, known for its good restaurants, and glorious Piran – are full of important Venetian Gothic architecture, and have clean beaches, boats for rent and rollicking bars. That said, the coast is overbuilt, and jammed with tourists from May to September. If you're looking for solitude, head for the hinterland to the south or east where ‘Slovenian Istria’ still goes about its daily life.

  • Tartinijev Trg

    Tartinijev Trg

    Piran

    The pastel-toned Tartinijev trg is a marble-paved square (oval, really) that was the inner harbour until it was filled in 1894. The statue of a nattily…

  • Cathedral of St George

    Cathedral of St George

    Piran

    A cobbled street leads from behind the red Venetian House Tartinijev trg on to Piran's hilltop cathedral, baptistery and bell tower. The cathedral was…

  • Titov Trg

    Titov Trg

    Koper

    In the centre of old Koper, Titov trg is a Venetian-influenced stunner; mercifully, like much of the Old Town’s core, it is closed to traffic. On the…

  • Cathedral of the Assumption

    Cathedral of the Assumption

    Koper

    Plumb on Titov trg is the Cathedral of the Assumption and its 36m-tall belfry, now called the City Tower, with 204 climbable stairs to superb views. The…

  • Praetorian Palace

    Praetorian Palace

    Koper

    On the southern side of Titov trg is the white Praetorian Palace, a mixture of Venetian Gothic and Renaissance styles dating from the 15th century and the…

  • Bell Tower

    Bell Tower

    Piran

    The Cathedral of St George's free-standing, 46.5m bell tower, built in 1609, was clearly modelled on the campanile of San Marco in Venice and provides a…

  • Mediadom Pyrhani

    Mediadom Pyrhani

    Piran

    This exciting new multimedia, interactive museum takes you on an innovative journey through Piran's historical story, with a 'time machine' and numerous…

  • Sečovlje Salina Nature Park

    Sečovlje Salina Nature Park

    Slovenian Coast

    This 750-hectare saltpan-studded area, criss-crossed with dikes and channels, has a wealth of birdlife – 290 species have been recorded here.

A man and woman walking along the waterfront in a coastal town in Slovenia

Destination Practicalities

A first-time guide to Slovenia's Adriatic coast

Aug 30, 2023 • 6 min read

