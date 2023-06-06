Koper

Overview

Coastal Slovenia’s largest town, Koper (Capodistria in Italian) is something of a well-concealed secret. At first glance, it appears to be a workaday port city that scarcely gives tourism a second thought. Your first impression may be even more underwhelming as you see all the industrial areas and shopping malls on the outskirts. But Koper's central core is delightfully medieval and far less overrun than its ritzy cousin Piran and well worth a day visit at the very least.

  • Titov Trg

    Titov Trg

    Koper

    In the centre of old Koper, Titov trg is a Venetian-influenced stunner; mercifully, like much of the Old Town’s core, it is closed to traffic. On the…

  • Cathedral of the Assumption

    Cathedral of the Assumption

    Koper

    Plumb on Titov trg is the Cathedral of the Assumption and its 36m-tall belfry, now called the City Tower, with 204 climbable stairs to superb views. The…

  • Praetorian Palace

    Praetorian Palace

    Koper

    On the southern side of Titov trg is the white Praetorian Palace, a mixture of Venetian Gothic and Renaissance styles dating from the 15th century and the…

  • Trg Brolo

    Trg Brolo

    Koper

    Linked to Titov trg to the east, Trg Brolo is a wide and leafy square of fine old buildings, including the late-18th-century baroque Brutti Palace, now…

  • Carpacciov Trg

    Carpacciov Trg

    Koper

    One of the most colourful streets in Koper, Kidričeva ulica, starts at Carpacciov trg, where the Column of St Justina commemorates Koper’s contribution –…

  • Kidričeva Ulica

    Kidričeva Ulica

    Koper

    On the north side of Kidričeva ulica are several churches from the 16th century, including the Church of St Nicholas, plus some restored Venetian houses…

  • Prešernov Trg

    Prešernov Trg

    Koper

    The 17th-century Italian family who erected the fountain in Prešernov trg was named Da Ponte; thus it is shaped like a bridge (ponte in Italian). At the…

  • Čevljarska Ulica

    Čevljarska Ulica

    Koper

    Atmospheric Čevljarska ulica, a narrow commercial street for pedestrians, runs south from Titov trg. As you walk under the arch of the Praetorian Palace,…

