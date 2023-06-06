Overview

Coastal Slovenia’s largest town, Koper (Capodistria in Italian) is something of a well-concealed secret. At first glance, it appears to be a workaday port city that scarcely gives tourism a second thought. Your first impression may be even more underwhelming as you see all the industrial areas and shopping malls on the outskirts. But Koper's central core is delightfully medieval and far less overrun than its ritzy cousin Piran and well worth a day visit at the very least.