In the centre of old Koper, Titov trg is a Venetian-influenced stunner; mercifully, like much of the Old Town’s core, it is closed to traffic. On the north side is the arcaded Venetian Gothic Loggia built in 1463 (a perfectly placed cafe lives here); attached is the Loggia Gallery, with changing art exhibits.

To the south is the Praetorian Palace, once the symbol of Venetian power in the region. On the square’s western side, the Armoury was a munitions dump four centuries ago and is now university offices. Opposite is the Cathedral of the Assumption and its belfry.