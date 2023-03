Linked to Titov trg to the east, Trg Brolo is a wide and leafy square of fine old buildings, including the late-18th-century baroque Brutti Palace, now the central library, to the north. On the eastern side is the 17th-century Vissich-Nardi Palace containing government offices and the Fontico, a granary where the town’s wheat was once stored, with wonderful medallions and reliefs. Close by is the disused Church of St James dating from the 14th century.