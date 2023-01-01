Plumb on Titov trg is the Cathedral of the Assumption and its 36m-tall belfry, now called the City Tower, with 204 climbable stairs to superb views. The cathedral, partly Romanesque and Gothic but mostly dating from the mid-18th century, has a white classical interior with a feeling of space and light that belies the sombre exterior.

Behind the cathedral to the north is a circular Romanesque Rotunda of John the Baptist, a baptistery (krstilnica) dating from the second half of the 12th century, with a ceiling fresco.