On the southern side of Titov trg is the white Praetorian Palace, a mixture of Venetian Gothic and Renaissance styles dating from the 15th century and the very symbol of Koper. Now serving as the town hall, it contains a reconstructed old pharmacy and the tourist information office on the ground floor, plus exhibits on the history of Koper and a ceremonial hall for weddings on the 1st floor. Access is via guided tour.

The facade of the palace, once the residence of Koper’s mayor who was appointed by the doge in Venice, is festooned with medallions, reliefs and coats of arms.