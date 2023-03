One of the most colourful streets in Koper, Kidričeva ulica, starts at Carpacciov trg, where the Column of St Justina commemorates Koper’s contribution – a galley – to the Battle of Lepanto in which Turkey was defeated by the European powers in 1571. Just north is a large Roman covered basin that now serves as a fountain. The western edge of the square is marked by the large arched Taverna, a one-time salt warehouse dating from the 15th century.