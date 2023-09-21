Overview

Izola, a fishing port 7km southwest of Koper, has traditionally been considered the poor relation among the historical towns of Slovenia's short but crowded coastline. Perhaps this is why it is often bypassed by foreign visitors. And yet Izola does have a certain Venetian charm, together with a large marina, some narrow old winding streets and excellent restaurants and bars where you might linger. If Piran is solidly booked (or its prices too high), Izola makes a good, atmospheric fallback.