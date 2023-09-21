Shop
Izola, a fishing port 7km southwest of Koper, has traditionally been considered the poor relation among the historical towns of Slovenia's short but crowded coastline. Perhaps this is why it is often bypassed by foreign visitors. And yet Izola does have a certain Venetian charm, together with a large marina, some narrow old winding streets and excellent restaurants and bars where you might linger. If Piran is solidly booked (or its prices too high), Izola makes a good, atmospheric fallback.
Izola
Izola’s most beautiful building – albeit looking a little worse for wear – is this late-baroque palazzo below the Parish Church of St Maurus. Built…
Izola
The Venetian Gothic Manzioli House was built in 1470 and was the residence of an Istrian chronicler in the 16th century. Today it houses the bureau…
Izola
This renovated, salmon-coloured, 16th-century church and its detached bell tower are on the hill above the town. The views are the main reason to climb up…
Izola
On Veliki trg is the Municipal Palace, which now houses offices of the local council. It was built in Gothic style in 1325; but the present baroque facade…
Church of St Mary of Haliaetum
Izola
This central church dates from around the latter 11th century and has been lovingly restored. It has no set opening times, but is generally left open…
Izola
The best beach close to Izola is at Simon’s Bay, about 1.5km to the southwest. It has a grassy area for sunbathing.
