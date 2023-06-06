Shop
Getty Images/Hemis.fr RM
Despite being the nation’s second-largest city, Maribor has only about a third of the population of Ljubljana and often feels more like an overgrown provincial town. It has no unmissable sights but oozes charm thanks to its delightfully patchy Old Town along the Drava River. Pedestrianised central streets buzz with cafes and student life, and the riverside Lent district hosts a major summer arts festival. Maribor is the gateway to the Maribor Pohorje, a hilly recreational area to the southwest, and the Mariborske and Slovenske Gorice wine-growing regions to the north and east.
Housed inside 15th-century Maribor Castle, this museum has one of the richest collections in Slovenia, though much of it is not on show. The most…
About 150m east along the Pristan embankment is Maribor's most celebrated attraction, the so-called Old Vine, which still produces between 35kg and 55kg…
Maribor's cathedral faces the square named after Anton Martin Slomšek (1800–62), the Slovenian bishop and politician beatified in 1999 and the first…
City Park is a lovely arboretum with 150 species of trees and three ponds. Here you’ll find the small but diverting Maribor Aquarium-Terrarium, with its…
Maribor’s marketplace in the Middle Ages, Glavni trg is just north of the river and the main bridge crossing it. In the centre of the square is Slovenia’s…
Just north of the pentagonal 16th-century Water Tower on the waterfront, a set of steps leads up to Židovska ulica (Jewish St), the centre of the Jewish…
In the centre of Glavni trg, Maribor's marketplace in the Middle Ages, is perhaps the most extravagant Plague Pillar found anywhere in Central Europe…
Housed in a stunning 19th-century mansion, the collections here document Slovenia’s struggle for freedom throughout the 20th century, with particular…
