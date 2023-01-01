Maribor Cathedral

Maribor's cathedral faces the square named after Anton Martin Slomšek (1800–62), the Slovenian bishop and politician beatified in 1999 and the first Slovene to earn such distinction. Parts of the imposing structure date from the 13th century, and it shows elements of virtually every architectural style from Romanesque to modern. Of special interest are the flamboyant Gothic sanctuary and the gilded choir stalls, as well as the lovely modern stained glass and the enormous organ.