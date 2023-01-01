About 150m east along the Pristan embankment is Maribor's most celebrated attraction, the so-called Old Vine, which still produces between 35kg and 55kg of grapes and about 25L of red wine per year, despite being planted more than four centuries ago. It is tended by a city-appointed viticulturist, and the dark-red Žametna Črnina (Black Velvet) is distributed to visiting dignitaries as 'keys' to Maribor in the form of 0.25L bottles.

Learn more about the vine and Slovenian viticulture at the adjacent Old Vine House, where you can taste local wine from its enormous collection. And don't miss the lovely new floor mosaic tracing Maribor's history.