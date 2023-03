City Park is a lovely arboretum with 150 species of trees and three ponds. Here you’ll find the small but diverting Maribor Aquarium-Terrarium, with its diverse collection of fresh- and salt-water critters, reptiles and other exotic creepy crawlies. To the northeast is Piramida (386m), where the titans of Marchburg once held sway. Here you'll find an archaeological site and a chapel.