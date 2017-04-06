Capri and Blue Grotto Private Tour from Naples or Sorrento

An expert private guide will meet you at the port of Sorrento or Naples in the morning, then take a comfortable jetfoil to reach the island. This bustling port is Capri’s main point of entry, and you’ll see all manner of seafaring crafts moored at the pier. This is where tourists seek information, board vans and the funicular (cable car) to Anacapri, and the higher town. Weather permitting, take a boat to the world-renowned Blue Grotto, Grotta Azzurra. You will be able to look inside at the glowing blue wonder at 25 meters wide and 60 meters long. As the entrance is only about one meter high (39 inches), boaters that enter must lie down to pass. Your tour guide is an expert in traveling from sight to sight, and will find less-traveled roads and adventurous routes like the Mamma Mia Road. Cliffside with switchbacks, it won’t take long before you’ll know where it gets its name. Get your camera ready. When you reach Anacapri, you may take a 10-minute chairlift to Monte Solaro. Rising 589 meters above sea level, this is the peak vantage point of the island. From here you’ll see the Penninsula of Sorrento, Mt. Vesuvius, the Gulf of Naples, and the islands of Ischia and Procida. You’ll gaze down upon the Capri town center, the coastal headlands, vineyards and hillside villas that make up this oasis by the sea. La Piazzetta is next on our tour. Known locally as the Chiazza, this is the place to see and be seen. Do some window-shopping and stop by a café. Who knows, you may just see a movie star at the next table. The last stop is a botanical treasure called the Augustus Gardens. Once the home of Friedrich Alfred Krupp, 1900s industrialist, the estate grounds are open to the public. Here you’ll be thrilled to see the rock formations, or sea stacks, of the Faraglioni. They are stunning from this vantage point. After your fill of the wondrous view, feel free to do some exploring on your own. From Roman Emperors to stars of stage and screen, Capri has hosted VIPs for generations. Enjoy a guided tour when you are in Italy, for a day you’ll savor forever.