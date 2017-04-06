Welcome to Ischia
Most visitors head straight for the north-coast towns of Ischia Porto, Ischia Ponte, Casamicciola Terme, Forio and Lacco Ameno. Of these, Ischia Porto boasts the best bars, Casamicciola the worst traffic and Ischia Ponte and Lacco Ameno the most appeal. On the calmer south coast, the car-free perfection of Sant’Angelo offers a languid blend of a cosy harbour and nearby bubbling beaches. In between the coasts lies a less-trodden landscape of dense chestnut forests, loomed over by Monte Epomeo, Ischia’s highest peak.
Mt Vesuvius 4x4 Tour with Hike, Lunch at Winery from Sorrento
Board your coach in central Sorrento in the morning and settle in for your 1-hour journey to Vesuvius National Park. Once you enter the park, transfer to an all-terrain 4x4 vehicle and take an air-conditioned ride up the mountain with your guide. Hop out at Reserve Alto Tirone to start your 30-minute hike along Matrone's Road, a quiet trail that meanders gently up to the volcano's crater. Stop several times along the way to admire the landscape, learn about the history of Mt Vesuvius, and listen as your guide points out sights in the distance such as the city of Naples, nearby Herculaneum, Pompeii and the sweeping Sarno River Valley.After reaching the top of the crater, at an altitude of roughly 3,445 feet (1,050 meters), enjoy spectacular views of the Gulf of Naples, the Sorrento Peninsula and the islands of Capri and Ischia. Soak up the views, take photos, and then reboard your 4WD vehicle to journey down the mountain. Back amid the foothills of Mt Vesuvius, finish your day with a wine tasting at Le Cantine del Vesuvio winery. Stroll through the vineyards, learn about the winemaking process from a wine expert, and sit down to a leisurely lunch accompanied by a tasting of three of the estate's wines: a white, a red and a rosé. After lunch, reboard your coach and relax on the drive back to Sorrento, arriving in the late afternoon.Sample Menu:Appetizer: Bruschetta with local cheese, salami and cherry tomatoes Main course: Spaghetti with fresh tomatoes Dessert: Pastiera (typical Neapolitan cake made with ricotta cheese), served with a shot of grappa
Pompeii, Naples Small-Group Tour from Rome with Lunch
Escape the hustle and bustle of Rome for the day and take a trip along the Mediterranean Coast, travelling south down the highway towards the ancient archaeological site of Pompeii, UNESCO World Heritage Sites. After a stop for breakfast, you’ll head towards the ruins of Pompeii where an official guide will take you on a walking tour of the remarkably intact city. Buried by lava and ash when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD, Pompeii was lost for hundreds of years, until its partial rediscovery in 1599. Marvel at the homes, shops, public baths and hear the story of how the city was lost due to the violence of the volcano. Lunch and wine tasting at Biologic Farm. Afeter the lunch driving to the Bay of Naples. Admire the beautiful views of the crescent-shaped Gulf, where the glamorous islands of Capri and Ischia lie like jewels in the Mediterranean Sea. Enjoy a typical Neapolitan coffee to gather your strength for a walk in the city centre, where you can admire famous squares, including Piazza del Plebiscito, and see historic castles like Castel Angioino.
Capri and Blue Grotto Private Tour from Naples or Sorrento
An expert private guide will meet you at the port of Sorrento or Naples in the morning, then take a comfortable jetfoil to reach the island. This bustling port is Capri’s main point of entry, and you’ll see all manner of seafaring crafts moored at the pier. This is where tourists seek information, board vans and the funicular (cable car) to Anacapri, and the higher town. Weather permitting, take a boat to the world-renowned Blue Grotto, Grotta Azzurra. You will be able to look inside at the glowing blue wonder at 25 meters wide and 60 meters long. As the entrance is only about one meter high (39 inches), boaters that enter must lie down to pass. Your tour guide is an expert in traveling from sight to sight, and will find less-traveled roads and adventurous routes like the Mamma Mia Road. Cliffside with switchbacks, it won’t take long before you’ll know where it gets its name. Get your camera ready. When you reach Anacapri, you may take a 10-minute chairlift to Monte Solaro. Rising 589 meters above sea level, this is the peak vantage point of the island. From here you’ll see the Penninsula of Sorrento, Mt. Vesuvius, the Gulf of Naples, and the islands of Ischia and Procida. You’ll gaze down upon the Capri town center, the coastal headlands, vineyards and hillside villas that make up this oasis by the sea. La Piazzetta is next on our tour. Known locally as the Chiazza, this is the place to see and be seen. Do some window-shopping and stop by a café. Who knows, you may just see a movie star at the next table. The last stop is a botanical treasure called the Augustus Gardens. Once the home of Friedrich Alfred Krupp, 1900s industrialist, the estate grounds are open to the public. Here you’ll be thrilled to see the rock formations, or sea stacks, of the Faraglioni. They are stunning from this vantage point. After your fill of the wondrous view, feel free to do some exploring on your own. From Roman Emperors to stars of stage and screen, Capri has hosted VIPs for generations. Enjoy a guided tour when you are in Italy, for a day you’ll savor forever.
Mt Vesuvius Tour from Sorrento
Meet your expert guide and air-conditioned coach outside your centrally located Sorrento hotel, or at a nearby prearranged location if the coach is unable to access the front of your hotel.Enjoy your scenic journey along the coastline and through the terracotta towns, arriving in the shadow of Mt Vesuvius after approximately an hour. Then, gape in awe as your head cranes backward and you take in the incredible Mt Vesuvius before you.As the coach ascends up the side of the volcano, listen to stories from your guide that transport you back some 2,000 years to 79 AD when the violent eruption obliterated the roman cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum. The two towns were submerged under torrents of lava and mud, extinguishing an estimated 16,000 lives.After reaching an altitude of roughly 1,000 meters, climb out of your coach and marvel at the breathtaking 360-degree panoramic views of the Bay of Naples, the Sorrento Peninsula and the islands of Capri and Ischia. As you soak up the views, have your camera ready to capture those picture-perfect photos.If you’re feeling daring, walk up to the top of the crater with your expert guide and listen as they explain the history of this incredible area. As you stroll around the vast rim, peer into the depths of the crater to see plumes of steam rising from the dormant, but still active, volcano.After some time at the summit of Mt Vesuvius, follow your guide back to the coach, and then sit back and relax as you enjoy the journey back to your hotel in Sorrento.
Naples and Pompeii Full-day Tour with Pizza Lunch from Rome
After a stop for breakfast, you’ll head towards the ruins of Pompeii where an official guide will take you on a walking tour of the remarkably intact city. Buried by lava and ash when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD, Pompeii was lost for hundreds of years, until its partial rediscovery in 1599.Marvel at the homes, shops, public baths and a brothel, and hear the story of how the city was lost due to the violence of the volcano. Break for Pizza lunch, before driving to the Bay of Naples. Admire the beautiful views of the crescent-shaped Gulf, where the glamorous islands of Capri and Ischia lie like jewels in the Mediterranean Sea.Enjoy a typical Neapolitan coffee before walking in to gather your strength for a walk in the city center, where you can admire famous squares, including Piazza del Plebiscito, and see historic castles like Castel Angioino.
Pompeii and Vesuvius from Amalfi, Positano, Praiano, Ravello, Maiori or Minori
Depart from Amalfi on this guided 8-hour tour by deluxe motor-coach to Pompeii, the Roman city buried by the eruption of Vesuvius in 79 AD.Walk through the archaeological site. Its excavated area extends for approximately 109 acres (44 hectare), and the preservation state of its buildings is exquisite due to the type of eruption (the city was buried under a blanket of ash and rock) of Vesuvius. Pompeii can be considered one of the only archaeological sites which gives the real image of a Roman city. You will have free time for lunch (not included). Then, depart in a bus to drive 3,280 feet (1000 meters) up Mt. Vesuvius, where you will be escorted by a specialized guide to walk to the summit. Mt. Vesuvius is the best-known volcano on earth. It dominates the Bay of Naples with its characteristic cone.Proceeding along the rim of the crater, you can observe the whole extent of the southern part of the volcano and, during days with good visibility, it is possible to see the entire Gulf of Naples — from the Sorrento peninsula to Cape Miseno, Procida, and Ischia. On the journey back, you will visit one of the most prestigious cameo and coral factories to see the making of cameos.