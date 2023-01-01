Doze off at this pretty 'Freedom Square' and when you awake you might think yourself transported to southern France, with its chestnut trees and stone-flagged pavements, old stone buildings with wrought-iron overhangs, appealing street cafes. Directly to the southeast, shaded by mature plane trees, Dučić Trg looks like it's just waiting for a game of pétanque. It's also the site of a morning vegetable market.

The ubiquitous poet Jovan Dučić himself paid for Trg Slobode's angel-topped stone monolith that celebrates the events of November 1918 when Serbian forces kicked the Austrians out of Trebinje.