This unique double-backed structure was built in 1574 under the direction of Grand Vizier Mehmed Pasha Sokolović, who was also behind the Višegrad bridge, though this one was named for the toll collector. It was originally 10km further upstream from its present location but in 1965 it disappeared beneath the rising waters of the Gorica reservoir. Rescued stone by stone, it took six years to be finally reassembled.