The house where Cavtat’s most famous son, the painter Vlaho Bukovac (1855–1922), was born and raised has been converted into an interesting little museum devoted to his work. The early-19th-century architecture provides a fitting backdrop to his mementoes, drawings and paintings.

The house itself was actually the artist's first canvas: the 17-year-old Bukovac painted a series of decorative frescoes on the walls and ceilings which were only uncovered in the late 1990s.