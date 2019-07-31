Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Set on a petite peninsula embraced by two harbours, the ancient town of Cavtat (pronounced tsav-tat) has a pretty waterfront promenade peppered with restaurants, pebbly beaches and an interesting assortment of artsy attractions.
Cavtat
The house where Cavtat’s most famous son, the painter Vlaho Bukovac (1855–1922), was born and raised has been converted into an interesting little museum…
Cavtat
The former Rector’s Palace houses the rich library belonging to 19th-century jurist and sociologist Baltazar Bogišić (1834–1908), as well as an…
Cavtat
Peek inside this 15th-century church to view its impressive wooden altars and the accomplished Bukovac paintings of the four evangelists on either side of…
Cavtat
Built from 1920 to 1921, this octagonal white-stone tomb is the handiwork of preeminent Croatian sculptor Ivan Meštrović. Inside, a heavenly host of…
Our-Lady-of-the-Snow Monastery
Cavtat
The church attached to this Franciscan Monastery (founded in 1484) is worth a look for some notable early Renaissance paintings and a wonderful Bukovac…
Get to the heart of Cavtat with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Western Balkans $29.99
Croatia $26.99
Pocket Dubrovnik & the Dalmatian Coast $13.99
in partnership with getyourguide