Set on a petite peninsula embraced by two harbours, the ancient town of Cavtat (pronounced tsav-tat) has a pretty waterfront promenade peppered with restaurants, pebbly beaches and an interesting assortment of artsy attractions.

  • The entrance to the house and museum of artist Vlaho Bukovac

    Bukovac House

    Cavtat

    The house where Cavtat’s most famous son, the painter Vlaho Bukovac (1855–1922), was born and raised has been converted into an interesting little museum…

  • The museum of Baltazar Bogisic sits next door to the church of St. Nicholas

    Baltazar Bogišić Collection

    Cavtat

    The former Rector’s Palace houses the rich library belonging to 19th-century jurist and sociologist Baltazar Bogišić (1834–1908), as well as an…

  • St. Nicholas church viewed from the seafront

    St Nicholas' Church

    Cavtat

    Peek inside this 15th-century church to view its impressive wooden altars and the accomplished Bukovac paintings of the four evangelists on either side of…

  • View of the mausoleum

    Račić Family Mausoleum

    Cavtat

    Built from 1920 to 1921, this octagonal white-stone tomb is the handiwork of preeminent Croatian sculptor Ivan Meštrović. Inside, a heavenly host of…

  • The main entrance to the Lady of Snow church

    Our-Lady-of-the-Snow Monastery

    Cavtat

    The church attached to this Franciscan Monastery (founded in 1484) is worth a look for some notable early Renaissance paintings and a wonderful Bukovac…

Food

Natural beauty, heritage and wine: 10 idyllic day trips from Dubrovnik

Jun 25, 2019 • 7 min read

