A four-storey former Austro-Hungarian barracks within Trebinje's walled Old Town now houses this haphazard but richly endowed museum. Sarcophagus fragments and Roman busts are dotted between two piano rooms and plenty of displays memorialising nationalist hero Jovan Dučić. The top floor offers a fairly comprehensive (if biased) overview of Hercegovina's history. There's also a well-presented ethnographic section, although the captions are in Serbian only.