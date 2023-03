Offering phenomenal views, this hilltop complex comprises a bell tower, gallery, cafe-bar and bishop's palace, but most notably the compact but eye-catching Presvete Bogorodice (Annunciation) Church. The latter's design is based very symbolically on the 1321 Gračanica monastery in Kosovo, a historically significant building that's considered sacred by many Serbs. The Trebinje version was erected in 2000 to rehouse the bones of local poet-hero Jovan Dučić.