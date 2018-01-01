Private Kutna Hora tour incl transport and guide

Your driver and guide will pick you up at your hotel. The ride takes about hour and 20 minutes, in this time your guide explains the rich history of Kutná Hora and the importance of the town in the medieval times. At first you visit the famous Bone chapel with aprx. 40 000 human bones in Sedlec, today a city quarter (entrance fee at your expense, apr. 4 euro). The bones come from different times (13-15th centuries mostly) and the legend says that already a lonely monk put some together in pyramids and other structures in 15th century. You can admire the weird bone structures, take pictures of this memento mori, yet remember it is still a place of piety (shoulders and knees must be covered). Further you hop in your vehicle and drive to the city center to the Italian court. It was a large, multi-purpose complex. Firstly, it served as the king´s residence and secondly as the concentrated mint where the quality silver coins were produced. From the court you walk along the wonderful narrow streets where the history breathes from every corner. In the summer time a lot of festivals take place in Kutna Hora. At the end of a nice walk you enter the St. Barbara cathedral (at your own expense, entrance fee aprx. 4 euro) which is very unique in the decoration, the history of financing, structure, and building stages. The cathedral was named after St. Barbara, the miners´ patron. You can admire the amazing decorative architecture and the famous frescos from 14th-16th centuries with the scenes of silver miners and coin strikers. After the visit you board your vehicle and drive to Prague. The tour ends at your hotel or in the city center.