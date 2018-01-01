Welcome to Kutná Hora
Top experiences in Kutná Hora
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Kutná Hora activities
Half-Day Trip to Kutna Hora from Prague
Meet-up with your guide at midday and start the 1-hour trek to Kutna Hora's bone ossuary, one of the most well-known burial grounds in the world. This chapel is decorated with more than 40 000 human bones, which are arranged into a chandelier, a Schwarzenberg Coat-of-Arms, and numerous other decorative touches. Kutná Hora has been on the UNESCO list of cultural heritage sites since 1995.But there is far more to see to this town than skeleton-made furniture. Kutná Hora was once the second richest city in the Kingdom of Bohemia, thanks to its medieval silver mining centre. The former wealth of the town is reflected today in the variety of architectural monuments and the preserved structure of the town centre. Our tour of Kutná Hora will take you to the Neo-Gothic St Barbara’s Cathedral, through the streets of Gothic, Renaissance and Baroque town houses and to visit a unique stone fountain from the 15th century.Be transferred back to the meeting point on central Prague at tour's end.
Kutna Hora Private Day Trip from Prague by Train
Meet your guide at your Prague hotel from where you will walk to the train station. Take the train for about an hour and listen to your guide's stories about the history of Kutna Hora from its foundation to its biggest glory, while driving through the beautiful landscape of Central Bohemia.Your first stop will be the formerly biggest Cistercian abbey in Central Europe with the stunning Gothic and Baroque Gothic Cathedral of the Assumption of Our Lady and Saint John the Baptist. Just few steps from the cathedral lies the Cemetery Church of All Saint with the Ossuary. Learn why and how the Ossuary was created and see the amazing art pieces made of human bones. Sedlec Ossuary is a place where human bones are the one and only decoration.After a short bus ride to the city center of Kutna Hora, your guide will show you the Italian Court, a former Royal mint of Czech kingdom and residence of the Czech kings. Enjoy a lunch break at a delicious Czech restaurant (at your own expense) and take the opportunity to explore the life of silver miners in a museum dedicated to the silver miners. Experience a fascinating journey through a real medieval silver mine in a typical silver miner dress with a white coat, helmet and a flashlight.Your last stop take you to the symbol of pride of Kutná Hora’s burghers. See the amazing Gothic cathedral of St. Barbara with original medieval frescoes on the walls. Enjoy a relaxing train ride back to Prague with your guide and end of your journey at Prague's main train station.
Kutna Hora Half-Day Tour Including the Bone Church Kostnice
The picturesque medieval town of Kutna Hora, part of the UNESCO World Cultural and Natural Heritage, is situated approximately 37 miles (60 km) east of Prague. The sources of the beauties and riches of Kutna Hora are in the silver mines that were exploited most intensively in the 14th and 15th centuries. At that time, the town rivaled Prague itself in importance. During this excursion, you will see interesting and impressive sights such as the unique Gothic Cathedral of St. Barbara, the patron saint of miners, the nearby Hrádek building, which has a direct relationship with the town’s mining past. You will see the Italian Court (Vlašský dvůr) which is an important building, originally a royal mint, and the Gothic fountain. Exclusively you will see the Italian Court (Vlašský dvůr), that once produced Prague grosch. Your entrance fees are included.
Private Tour: Kutna Hora Half-Day Tour from Prague
Meet your private driver and guide at your Prague hotel, from where your half-day trip starts. After an approximate 1.5-hour drive, you will reach the medieval town Kutna Hora, which was one of the richest and most important towns after Prague in medieval Bohemia for a certain period in the 14th and 15th centuries.During your guided tour you will be shown several impressive buildings in Kutna Hora, such as Church of St. James (Sv. Jakub), the oldest among them. The church may seem a bit pale compared to the artistic Cathedral of St. Barbara, one of the most impressive cathedrals in Central Europe. Italian Court is one of the most valuable monuments of Kutná Hora with its Neo-Gothic reconstruction being a great example of cultural preservation methods and techniques a century ago. Ossuary is also worth a visit to see where human bones are being used for decorations. Your guide will be happy to recommend you a nice restaurant for lunch (not included in the price) before your return transfer back to Prague.
Private Round-Trip in Luxury Limousine: Kutna Hora - UNESCO Heritage
Your driver will be waiting for you in the reception at the hotel or wherever you want. He will help you with your luggage give you bags with refreshment :) and transfer you directly to Cesky Krumlov. The journey takes aproximately 2 hours, it depends on traffic. During you jorney you can see nice countryside of the Cech Republic.In Kutna Hora you can enjoy your stay there for a long time and after that the driver will pickup you and transfer back to Prague. If you have children, no problem to provide baby seats for them.We use only new cars with low emissions. You can travel in comfort and help the planet at the same time. Our professional drivers will make sure you feel safe traveling with us.Our prices include:Door to Door service.English speaking driversFully air-conditioned carsProfessional and friendly serviceRefreshment bag for each personChild seats Taxes All road tolls and fees Full comprehensive insurance Strictly non-smoking cars
Private Kutna Hora tour incl transport and guide
Your driver and guide will pick you up at your hotel. The ride takes about hour and 20 minutes, in this time your guide explains the rich history of Kutná Hora and the importance of the town in the medieval times. At first you visit the famous Bone chapel with aprx. 40 000 human bones in Sedlec, today a city quarter (entrance fee at your expense, apr. 4 euro). The bones come from different times (13-15th centuries mostly) and the legend says that already a lonely monk put some together in pyramids and other structures in 15th century. You can admire the weird bone structures, take pictures of this memento mori, yet remember it is still a place of piety (shoulders and knees must be covered). Further you hop in your vehicle and drive to the city center to the Italian court. It was a large, multi-purpose complex. Firstly, it served as the king´s residence and secondly as the concentrated mint where the quality silver coins were produced. From the court you walk along the wonderful narrow streets where the history breathes from every corner. In the summer time a lot of festivals take place in Kutna Hora. At the end of a nice walk you enter the St. Barbara cathedral (at your own expense, entrance fee aprx. 4 euro) which is very unique in the decoration, the history of financing, structure, and building stages. The cathedral was named after St. Barbara, the miners´ patron. You can admire the amazing decorative architecture and the famous frescos from 14th-16th centuries with the scenes of silver miners and coin strikers. After the visit you board your vehicle and drive to Prague. The tour ends at your hotel or in the city center.