Originally part of the town’s fortifications, the Hrádek (Little Castle) was rebuilt in the 15th century as the residence of Jan Smíšek, administrator of the royal mines, who grew rich from silver mined illegally right under the building. It now houses the Czech Silver Museum. Visiting is by one of two guided tours; the second includes the chance to visit an ancient silver mine.

Tour 1 (one hour) leads through the main part of the museum where the exhibits celebrate the mines that made Kutná Hora wealthy, including a huge wooden device once used to lift loads weighing as much as 1000kg from the 200m-deep shafts. Tour 2 (1½ hours) allows you to don a miner’s helmet and explore 500m of medieval mine shafts beneath the town. Kids must be aged at least seven for this tour.