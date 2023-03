Barborská street runs along the front of the 17th-century former Jesuit College, with glorious views over the valley below, and is decorated with a row of 13 baroque statues of saints, an arrangement inspired by the statues on Prague’s Charles Bridge. All are related to the Jesuits and/or the town; the second statue – a woman holding a chalice, with a stone tower at her side – is St Barbara, the patron saint of miners and therefore of Kutná Hora.