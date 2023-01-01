Kutná Hora’s greatest monument is the Gothic Cathedral of St Barbara. Rivalling Prague’s St Vitus in size and magnificence, its soaring nave culminates in elegant, six-petalled ribbed vaulting, and the ambulatory chapels preserve original 15th-century frescoes, some of them showing miners at work. Take a walk around the outside of the church; the terrace at the eastern end enjoys the finest view in town.

Construction was begun in 1380, interrupted during the Hussite Wars and abandoned in 1558 when the silver began to run out. The cathedral was finally completed in neo-Gothic style at the end of the 19th century.