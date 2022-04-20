Wending between vertiginous vine-covered slopes, the Moselle (Mosel in German) is narrower than its neighbour, the Rhine, and has a more intimate charm. The German section of the river, which rises in France then traverses Luxembourg, flows for 195km from Trier to Koblenz on a slow, winding course, with entrancing scenery around every hairpin bend: vine-ribboned hillsides, colourful half-timbered medieval villages, crumbling hilltop castles, elegant Jugendstil (art nouveau) villas, and ancient wine warehouses.

In spring pale-purple wisteria flowers, trailing from stone houses, anticipate the bunches of grapes that will ripen in autumn. Wonderful walking trails allow you to explore the Moselle’s precipitous banks, where you’ll find Europe's (and reputedly the world's) steepest vineyard, the Bremmer Calmont just north of Bremm, with a 65-degree gradient.