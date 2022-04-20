Trier's most famous landmark, this brooding 2nd-century Roman city gate – blackened by time, hence the name, which is Latin for ‘black gate’ – is a marvel…
Moselle Valley
Wending between vertiginous vine-covered slopes, the Moselle (Mosel in German) is narrower than its neighbour, the Rhine, and has a more intimate charm. The German section of the river, which rises in France then traverses Luxembourg, flows for 195km from Trier to Koblenz on a slow, winding course, with entrancing scenery around every hairpin bend: vine-ribboned hillsides, colourful half-timbered medieval villages, crumbling hilltop castles, elegant Jugendstil (art nouveau) villas, and ancient wine warehouses.
In spring pale-purple wisteria flowers, trailing from stone houses, anticipate the bunches of grapes that will ripen in autumn. Wonderful walking trails allow you to explore the Moselle’s precipitous banks, where you’ll find Europe's (and reputedly the world's) steepest vineyard, the Bremmer Calmont just north of Bremm, with a 65-degree gradient.
Explore Moselle Valley
- PPorta Nigra
Trier's most famous landmark, this brooding 2nd-century Roman city gate – blackened by time, hence the name, which is Latin for ‘black gate’ – is a marvel…
- KKonstantin Basilika
Constructed around AD 310 as Constantine’s throne room, the brick-built basilica is now an austere Protestant church. With built-to-impress dimensions …
- BBurg Eltz
At the head of the beautiful Moselle side-valley the Eltz, Burg Eltz is one of Germany's most romantic medieval castles. Never destroyed, this fairy-tale…
- TTrierer Dom
Looming above the Roman palace of Helena (Emperor Constantine's mother), this cathedral is Germany's oldest bishop's church and still retains Roman…
- KKloster Machern
The Moselle might be better known for its wine, but a former Cistercian monastery, founded in the 13th century, now houses this extraordinary brewery,…
- RRheinisches Landesmuseum
A scale model of 4th-century Trier and rooms filled with tombstones, mosaics, rare gold coins (including the 1993-discovered Trier Gold Hoard, the largest…
- LLiebfrauenbasilika
Germany’s oldest Gothic church was built in the 13th century. It has a cruciform structure supported by a dozen pillars symbolising the 12 Apostles (look…
- KKaiserthermen
Get a sense of the layout of this vast Roman thermal bathing complex with its striped brick-and-stone arches from the corner lookout tower, then descend…
- AAmphitheatre
Trier’s mighty Roman amphitheatre could accommodate 20,000 spectators for gladiator tournaments and animal fights. Beneath the arena are dungeons where…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Moselle Valley.
See
