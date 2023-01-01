Kloster Machern

The Moselle might be better known for its wine, but a former Cistercian monastery, founded in the 13th century, now houses this extraordinary brewery, with a bar made from a copper vat and strung with dry hops, a wicker-chair-filled terrace, and excellent local cuisine. Brews, including a Dunkel (dark), Hell (light) and Hefe-Weizen (wheat beer), are also sold at its shop. Also here is a museum exhibiting religious iconography, plus puppets, toys and model railways. It's 7km northwest of Bernkastel-Kues.