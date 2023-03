Most of Kues’ sights, including the Mosel-Weinmuseum and Mosel Vinothek, are conveniently grouped near the bridge in the late-Gothic St-Nikolaus-Hospital, an old-age home founded by Cusanus in 1458 for 33 men (one for every year of Jesus’ life). You’re free to explore the cloister and Gothic Kapelle (chapel) at leisure, but the treasure-filled library can only be seen on a guided tour.