Mosel-Weinmuseum

Part of the St-Nikolaus-Hospital complex, this small museum has interactive screens (best appreciated by German speakers) and features such as an Aromabar (you have to guess what you’re smelling). The main event, though, is the adjacent Vinothek.

  • Porta Nigra

    Porta Nigra

    21.95 MILES

    Trier's most famous landmark, this brooding 2nd-century Roman city gate – blackened by time, hence the name, which is Latin for ‘black gate’ – is a marvel…

  • Konstantin Basilika

    Konstantin Basilika

    22.16 MILES

    Constructed around AD 310 as Constantine’s throne room, the brick-built basilica is now an austere Protestant church. With built-to-impress dimensions …

  • Burg Eltz

    Burg Eltz

    23.23 MILES

    At the head of the beautiful Moselle side-valley the Eltz, Burg Eltz is one of Germany's most romantic medieval castles. Never destroyed, this fairy-tale…

  • Trierer Dom

    Trierer Dom

    22.09 MILES

    Looming above the Roman palace of Helena (Emperor Constantine's mother), this cathedral is Germany's oldest bishop's church and still retains Roman…

  • Kloster Machern

    Kloster Machern

    4.08 MILES

    The Moselle might be better known for its wine, but a former Cistercian monastery, founded in the 13th century, now houses this extraordinary brewery,…

  • Ramborn Cider Company

    Ramborn Cider Company

    27.16 MILES

    Over 100 varieties of apples and pears are used by Ramborn to make its unique ciders and perries, found at cafes, bars and restaurants throughout…

  • Rheinisches Landesmuseum

    Rheinisches Landesmuseum

    22.22 MILES

    A scale model of 4th-century Trier and rooms filled with tombstones, mosaics, rare gold coins (including the 1993-discovered Trier Gold Hoard, the largest…

  • Liebfrauenbasilika

    Liebfrauenbasilika

    22.1 MILES

    Germany’s oldest Gothic church was built in the 13th century. It has a cruciform structure supported by a dozen pillars symbolising the 12 Apostles (look…

1. St-Nikolaus-Hospital

0.03 MILES

Most of Kues’ sights, including the Mosel-Weinmuseum and Mosel Vinothek, are conveniently grouped near the bridge in the late-Gothic St-Nikolaus-Hospital,…

2. Pfarrkirche St Michael

0.19 MILES

Facing the bridge, this partly 14th-century-Gothic church has an ornate interior and some colourful stained glass. The tower was originally part of the…

3. Marktplatz

0.24 MILES

Bernkastel’s pretty Marktplatz, a block inland from the bridge, is enclosed by a romantic ensemble of half-timbered houses with beautifully decorated…

4. Burg Landshut

0.41 MILES

A rewarding way to get your heart pumping is heading from the Marktplatz up to this ruined 13th-century castle, framed by vineyards and forests on a bluff…

5. Buddha Museum

2.91 MILES

A magnificent 1906 Jugendstil former winery, designed by Bruno Möhring, is the unlikely home of the Buddha Museum, which has a beautifully presented…

6. Mittelmosel-Museum

2.91 MILES

A 1755 baroque villa proud of having hosted Johann Wolfgang von Goethe for a few hours in 1792 is now home to Traben-Trarbach's local history museum…

7. Grevenburg

2.91 MILES

The Grevenburg castle, built in the mid-1300s, sits high in the craggy hills above Trarbach, with incredible valley views. Because of its strategic…

8. Kloster Machern

4.08 MILES

