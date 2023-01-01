Burg Landshut

A rewarding way to get your heart pumping is heading from the Marktplatz up to this ruined 13th-century castle, framed by vineyards and forests on a bluff above Bernkastel. It's a very steep 750m from town; allow 30 minutes. You’ll be rewarded with glorious valley views. The spectacularly renovated restaurant was unveiled in 2018; during restoration, a 4th-century Roman tower's foundations were also discovered. An hourly shuttle bus from the riverfront costs €5 uphill, €3.50 downhill, or €7 return.