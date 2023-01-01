The Grevenburg castle, built in the mid-1300s, sits high in the craggy hills above Trarbach, with incredible valley views. Because of its strategic importance, it changed hands 13 times, was besieged six times, and destroyed seven times – no wonder that two walls are all that remain. It's reached via a steep 500m-long footpath, the Sponheimer Weg, that begins a block north of the bridge (there's no access by car). Its cafe serves wine, beer and Flammkuchen (regional pizza).