Full-Day Triglav National Park Tour from Ljubljana

Your first stop driving from Ljubljana will be Bled, a town considered to be the Alpine pearl to have a 15-minute glimpse of the beautiful Lake Bled drenched in the morning sun before you head forward to Bohinjska Bistrica. You continue your journey with one of a kind panoramic ride by motorail to Most na Soči (Eng. Bridge over the Soča River). Once you reach the Triglav National Park, you will explore the beautiful Tolmin Gorges, carved into limestone by river Tolminka. Next, you will be heading to Soča river also called the "Emerald Beauty" where you can experience white water rafting guided by the best professionals or explore the nearby town of Kobarid. Next, the Kozjak Bridge, one of the wooden bridges above the Emerald river, will lead you on the path to Kozjak waterfall, which is hidden inside a cave. A quick jump in the water is very tempting, so bring an extra pair of swimsuits!You make a short stop on the Napoleon bridge to take a moment to admire Boka waterfall, one of the most fluid and majestic waterfalls in our country. Next up is a 15-minute hike to the stunning spring of Soča river. Your way continues over Vršič (1,611 m), the highest mountain pass in Slovenia, which provides us with a stunning panoramic view of the Slovenian landscape. Few hundred meters down the valley, we make a stop to see the natural rock formation in a shape of a face of the Pagan girl (Slov. Ajdovska deklica) and pay a short visit to the Russian chapel which was build by Russian prisoners to honor the memory of those who died and to serve as a reminder of the follies of war. Your journey finishes at the Lake Jasna, guarded by the mighty Goldenhorn statue. You arrive back to Ljubljana in the evening hours around 7.00pm to 8.00pm.