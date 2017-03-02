Welcome to Lake Bled
Not surprisingly, Bled can be overpriced and swarming with tourists in midsummer. But as is the case with many popular destinations around the world, people come in droves – and will continue to do so – because the place is so special.
Lake Bled and Bled Castle Tour from Ljubljana
Begin your half-day tour in the morning with a pickup from your centrally located Ljubljana hotel. Then, sitting comfortably in an air-conditioned minivan, depart for the beautiful Lake Bled, nestled amid the Julian Alps on the edge of Triglav National Park. During the approx. 1-hour drive, gaze out at rural Slovenia and listen to your guide’s commentary about the glacier-formed lake.On arrival, spend a few moments drinking in views of the picturesque lake, backed by towering mountains, and the fairy-tale steeple of the Church of the Assumption of Mary on Bled Island, a tiny rock islet in the center of the lake.Then, climb aboard a two-oared wooden pletna and relax during a 15-minute boat ride to the island. With roughly 30 minutes of free time to explore, perhaps visit the church (own expense) or sample potica, a traditional Slovenian cake, at the cafe (own expense).Next, join back up with your guide and travel to Bled Castle, a medieval stronghold perched atop a sheer cliff overlooking the water. Listen to a brief introduction of the castle’s history from your guide, and then make the most of free time to visit the museum and absorb the bird’s-eye views of Lake Bled.When the time comes, return to your minivan and drive down to the lakeside. With time here spent at your leisure, perhaps enjoy a stroll along the lake, snap photos of the swans, or recharge with a kremšnita (vanilla cream cake) and coffee (own expense).Your half-day tour then concludes with a drop-off back at your hotel in Ljubljana.
Bled Sightseeing Tour from Ljubljana with Cream Cake Tasting
Your excursion begins with pickup from your hotel in Ljubljana. During the drive in a comfortable car/minivan, your guide will offer commentary and answer your questions regarding Slovenia. Meanwhile, enjoy the picturesque landscape of the countryside as you go.When you arrive to Bled, take a drive around the lake and a short stroll around the town of Bled, as your guide shares commentary about this beautiful place. After touring the town, opt to visit the impressive Bled Castle or enjoy a ride in a pletna, a traditional wooden boat, to the lake's island (own expense). Of course a day at Lake Bled wouldn't be complete without the famous Bled cream cake tasting. Enjoy a taste of the famed local treat before returning back to Ljubljana. The tour will finish at the same place where it began.
Alpine Region Day Trip from Ljubljana
Begin with a pickup from your central Ljubljana hotel, or if you're staying in a pedestrian zone, meet your guide at the prearranged meeting point. Then, sit back aboard your air-conditioned minivan and relax during the pleasant journey to Lake Bled, one of Slovenia's many stunning natural wonders.At Lake Bled, stroll around the picturesque lake, and then hop in a pletna (a traditional wooden boat) and cruise to the island in the center — the only true island in Slovenia. Visit the striking Vintgar Gorge, a canyon about 2.5 miles (4 km) southwest of Bled. The canyon’s sheer walls are as high as 330 feet (100 meters). And don’t miss the beautiful waterfall Šum, dropping water from 85 feet (26 meters). Break for lunch (own expense) and then carry on to Bohinj, the largest glacial lake in the country. Take some free time to go for a swim or embark on a canoe ride (own expense) to indulge in the natural beauty of the place. Finally, visit the castle-topped Škofja Loka, boasting the oldest bridge in Central Europe. Stroll the narrow lanes of the charming town, which has been in existence for over a millennium. And then hop back on the shuttle and return to the original start point in Ljubljana.Please note: A minimum of two people per booking is required.
Emerald River Day Adventure
This tour starts with a mini-van drive around Triglav National Park and right into the heart of the Julian Alps. There's approximately 2.5 hours of scenic drive throughout the whole day with stops every 10-30 minutes for points of interests and activities (hiking, swimming, and rafting - all optional). There are 3 major and very rewarding hikes of moderate grade involved throughout the day, around 30-45 minutes each. Any or all of these hikes can be skipped by request of individual guests who can wait by the tour mini-van, which is always parked on a scenic spot.Major landmarks you pass by on this adventure day tour are Lake Bled, Karavanke Mountain Range, Kranjska Gora, Jasna Lake, Russian Chapel, Prisank Mountain Window, Vrsic Mountain Pass, Ajdovska Deklica, Soca River Source, Soca River, Velika Korita Soce, Bovec, Kobarid, Boka Waterfall, Kozjak Waterfall, Most na Soci, and Bohinj Lake. The tour is a great introduction of the greater area of Triglav National Park and Julian Alps Mountain Range.If there's a particular sight, landmark or attraction you wish to see, tell your guide so they can point it out. Tours and adventures including Emerald River do not have any kind of firm or certain routes outlined. The itinerary is made by the local, English speaking, professional guide whose decisions are made according to the weather, road, trail, type of the group and special events, in order to provide the safest and most fun experience for each day.
Kayaking Day Activity in Underground Mines from Bled
Depart from your Bled hotel at 6:30 am or 8:30 am for an 8-hour kayaking adventure through an underground mine. Drive two hours to the abandoned mine and descend for 15 minutes into the deep on an original old mining train. A short hike and a climb over some steep stairs about 95m lower and back up after is included as well. Upon reaching the underground water, row in your sit-on-top kayaking through passages and galleries. Spend four hours in the mine and enjoy the mix of dynamic activities, with a bit of both hiking and paddling. Illuminate your way with glowing headlamps, the only source of light in the mine. All the dry suits, boots, life vests, helmets, and lights are provided. At the conclusion of your tour, you will be returned to your Bled hotel.
Full-Day Triglav National Park Tour from Ljubljana
Your first stop driving from Ljubljana will be Bled, a town considered to be the Alpine pearl to have a 15-minute glimpse of the beautiful Lake Bled drenched in the morning sun before you head forward to Bohinjska Bistrica. You continue your journey with one of a kind panoramic ride by motorail to Most na Soči (Eng. Bridge over the Soča River). Once you reach the Triglav National Park, you will explore the beautiful Tolmin Gorges, carved into limestone by river Tolminka. Next, you will be heading to Soča river also called the "Emerald Beauty" where you can experience white water rafting guided by the best professionals or explore the nearby town of Kobarid. Next, the Kozjak Bridge, one of the wooden bridges above the Emerald river, will lead you on the path to Kozjak waterfall, which is hidden inside a cave. A quick jump in the water is very tempting, so bring an extra pair of swimsuits!You make a short stop on the Napoleon bridge to take a moment to admire Boka waterfall, one of the most fluid and majestic waterfalls in our country. Next up is a 15-minute hike to the stunning spring of Soča river. Your way continues over Vršič (1,611 m), the highest mountain pass in Slovenia, which provides us with a stunning panoramic view of the Slovenian landscape. Few hundred meters down the valley, we make a stop to see the natural rock formation in a shape of a face of the Pagan girl (Slov. Ajdovska deklica) and pay a short visit to the Russian chapel which was build by Russian prisoners to honor the memory of those who died and to serve as a reminder of the follies of war. Your journey finishes at the Lake Jasna, guarded by the mighty Goldenhorn statue. You arrive back to Ljubljana in the evening hours around 7.00pm to 8.00pm.