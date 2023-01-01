Jajce Waterfall

Jajce's impressive 21m-high waterfall forms where the Pliva River tumbles abruptly into the Vrbas. A viewing platform (adult/child 4/2KM) has been built opposite the waterfall's base, accessed from stairs that start between the bus station and petrol station. If you don't want to get sprayed (nor pay), you can look down on it from either lip.

For the classic tourist-brochure photo, cross the big Vrbas bridge and turn left on the Banja Luka road. Walk 500m, then descend 150m through pinewoods from the roadside lay-by to a great but less-frequented alternative viewpoint.

In the first week in August, daredevils leap from the waterfall in an annual competition featuring around 30 professional divers.