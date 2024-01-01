Catacombs

Bosnia & Hercegovina

LoginSave

Built around 1400 AD for the aristocratic Hrvatnić family, this two-level crypt is small and roughly hewn but artfully half-lit and notable for the boldly sculpted cross, sun and crescent moon motifs (downstairs), a rare surviving memorial to the independent Bosnian Church. Tito is said to have hidden here during 1943.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Jajce Waterfall

    Jajce Waterfall

    0.15 MILES

    Jajce's impressive 21m-high waterfall forms where the Pliva River tumbles abruptly into the Vrbas. A viewing platform (adult/child 4/2KM) has been built…

  • Ferhadija Mosque

    Ferhadija Mosque

    29.82 MILES

    The standout sight in Banja Luka is this small but gorgeous mosque, built in 1579 at the behest of Ottoman district commander Ferhat-paša Sokolović. It…

  • Many-Coloured Mosque

    Many-Coloured Mosque

    21.38 MILES

    Although this mosque is officially called Sulejmanija, everyone in Travnik uses its longstanding nickname, a reference to its famous frescoed facade. The…

  • Ljubačke Dolina Ethno Village

    Ljubačke Dolina Ethno Village

    22.75 MILES

    This small but charming 'village' of around 30 rescued and reconstructed historical rural buildings is packed with rustic artefacts and layered up a…

  • Jajce Fortress

    Jajce Fortress

    0.09 MILES

    Jajce's fortress ruins have a powerful aspect when seen from afar, but inside is mostly bald grass. The ramparts offer sweeping views of the valleys and…

  • Pliva Lakes

    Pliva Lakes

    2.06 MILES

    These two idyllic lakes, west of Jajce, reflect the surrounding wooded mountains in their clear waters, and are popular for boating and simply strolling…

  • Krupa Waterfalls

    Krupa Waterfalls

    20.21 MILES

    Secluded in the Vrbas River valley, between Banja Luka and Jajce, these exceedingly pretty cascades are rendered even more photogenic by a set of log…

  • Old Town Fortress

    Old Town Fortress

    21.35 MILES

    Travnik's 15th-century fortress surveys the city from a shoulder of hillside above Plava Voda. The stone walls gleam so brightly in the sunshine that they…

View more attractions

Nearby Bosnia & Hercegovina attractions

1. Jajce Fortress

0.09 MILES

Jajce's fortress ruins have a powerful aspect when seen from afar, but inside is mostly bald grass. The ramparts offer sweeping views of the valleys and…

2. Jajce Waterfall

0.15 MILES

Jajce's impressive 21m-high waterfall forms where the Pliva River tumbles abruptly into the Vrbas. A viewing platform (adult/child 4/2KM) has been built…

3. Pliva Lakes

2.06 MILES

These two idyllic lakes, west of Jajce, reflect the surrounding wooded mountains in their clear waters, and are popular for boating and simply strolling…

4. Krupa Waterfalls

20.21 MILES

Secluded in the Vrbas River valley, between Banja Luka and Jajce, these exceedingly pretty cascades are rendered even more photogenic by a set of log…

5. Hadji Ali-bey Mosque

20.93 MILES

Paired photogenically with the four-storey, mid-18th-century Sahat Kula (stone clock tower), this two-storey mosque's distinctive features are the green…

6. Viziers' Graves

20.95 MILES

The finely carved turbe (tombs) of Bosnia's Ottoman governors are clustered at the western end of the main shopping strip, along with those of prominent…

7. Old Town Fortress

21.35 MILES

Travnik's 15th-century fortress surveys the city from a shoulder of hillside above Plava Voda. The stone walls gleam so brightly in the sunshine that they…

8. Many-Coloured Mosque

21.38 MILES

Although this mosque is officially called Sulejmanija, everyone in Travnik uses its longstanding nickname, a reference to its famous frescoed facade. The…