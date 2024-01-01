Built around 1400 AD for the aristocratic Hrvatnić family, this two-level crypt is small and roughly hewn but artfully half-lit and notable for the boldly sculpted cross, sun and crescent moon motifs (downstairs), a rare surviving memorial to the independent Bosnian Church. Tito is said to have hidden here during 1943.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.15 MILES
Jajce's impressive 21m-high waterfall forms where the Pliva River tumbles abruptly into the Vrbas. A viewing platform (adult/child 4/2KM) has been built…
29.82 MILES
The standout sight in Banja Luka is this small but gorgeous mosque, built in 1579 at the behest of Ottoman district commander Ferhat-paša Sokolović. It…
21.38 MILES
Although this mosque is officially called Sulejmanija, everyone in Travnik uses its longstanding nickname, a reference to its famous frescoed facade. The…
22.75 MILES
This small but charming 'village' of around 30 rescued and reconstructed historical rural buildings is packed with rustic artefacts and layered up a…
0.09 MILES
Jajce's fortress ruins have a powerful aspect when seen from afar, but inside is mostly bald grass. The ramparts offer sweeping views of the valleys and…
2.06 MILES
These two idyllic lakes, west of Jajce, reflect the surrounding wooded mountains in their clear waters, and are popular for boating and simply strolling…
20.21 MILES
Secluded in the Vrbas River valley, between Banja Luka and Jajce, these exceedingly pretty cascades are rendered even more photogenic by a set of log…
21.35 MILES
Travnik's 15th-century fortress surveys the city from a shoulder of hillside above Plava Voda. The stone walls gleam so brightly in the sunshine that they…
