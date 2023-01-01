Ljubačke Dolina Ethno Village

This small but charming 'village' of around 30 rescued and reconstructed historical rural buildings is packed with rustic artefacts and layered up a pretty hillside meadow. The inviting 'museum' section, with a little room of Yugoslav nostalgia, doubles as bar-restaurant serving forest juices and traditional meals (when available). A few of the show cottages are used as en-suite guest accommodation. The complex is 20km south of central Banja Luka, just under 1km from the industrial sawmill in Ljubačevo.