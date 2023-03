Jajce's fortress ruins have a powerful aspect when seen from afar, but inside is mostly bald grass. The ramparts offer sweeping views of the valleys and crags that surround Jajce's urban sprawl, though views of the fortress are generally more memorable than views from it. The castle's most photographed feature is the partially conserved Kotromaniċ stone crest beside the entrance portal, and you don't have to enter to see that.