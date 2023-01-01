The finely carved turbe (tombs) of Bosnia's Ottoman governors are clustered at the western end of the main shopping strip, along with those of prominent court officials and poets. Opposite UniCredit Bank, four such graves are gathered under two distinctive ceremonial domes balanced on stone pillars that were once colourfully painted. Between the two is a dribbling drinking fountain with an Arabic inscription stone (dated AH 1271, ie 1885 AD).

On the other side of the road, nearly opposite the Catholic church, there's an Ottoman stone arch through which are more graves. One is an octagonal turbe and associated marble fountain tower (rebuilt 2011) that looks a little like a Parisian newspaper stall.