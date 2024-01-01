Plava Voda ('Blue Water') is home to a convivial gaggle of restaurants flanking a merrily gurgling stream, criss-crossed by small bridges.
Plava Voda
Bosnia & Hercegovina
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
12.25 MILES
In a deep, thickly wooded valley, the River Bosna turns abruptly almost 180 degrees creating a sharp ridge on which this little 15th-century fortress sits…
21.3 MILES
Jajce's impressive 21m-high waterfall forms where the Pliva River tumbles abruptly into the Vrbas. A viewing platform (adult/child 4/2KM) has been built…
0.25 MILES
Although this mosque is officially called Sulejmanija, everyone in Travnik uses its longstanding nickname, a reference to its famous frescoed facade. The…
21.44 MILES
Jajce's fortress ruins have a powerful aspect when seen from afar, but inside is mostly bald grass. The ramparts offer sweeping views of the valleys and…
23.47 MILES
These two idyllic lakes, west of Jajce, reflect the surrounding wooded mountains in their clear waters, and are popular for boating and simply strolling…
0.09 MILES
Travnik's 15th-century fortress surveys the city from a shoulder of hillside above Plava Voda. The stone walls gleam so brightly in the sunshine that they…
29.09 MILES
At this highly commercialised site, a dozen or more kilometres of tunnels supposedly form a labyrinth that dates back many millennia. Guides postulate…
0.64 MILES
The finely carved turbe (tombs) of Bosnia's Ottoman governors are clustered at the western end of the main shopping strip, along with those of prominent…
