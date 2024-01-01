Plava Voda

Bosnia & Hercegovina

Plava Voda ('Blue Water') is home to a convivial gaggle of restaurants flanking a merrily gurgling stream, criss-crossed by small bridges.

Nearby Bosnia & Hercegovina attractions

1. Old Town Fortress

0.09 MILES

Travnik's 15th-century fortress surveys the city from a shoulder of hillside above Plava Voda. The stone walls gleam so brightly in the sunshine that they…

2. Many-Coloured Mosque

0.25 MILES

Although this mosque is officially called Sulejmanija, everyone in Travnik uses its longstanding nickname, a reference to its famous frescoed facade. The…

3. Viziers' Graves

0.64 MILES

The finely carved turbe (tombs) of Bosnia's Ottoman governors are clustered at the western end of the main shopping strip, along with those of prominent…

4. Hadji Ali-bey Mosque

0.68 MILES

Paired photogenically with the four-storey, mid-18th-century Sahat Kula (stone clock tower), this two-storey mosque's distinctive features are the green…

5. Vranduk Fortress

12.25 MILES

In a deep, thickly wooded valley, the River Bosna turns abruptly almost 180 degrees creating a sharp ridge on which this little 15th-century fortress sits…

6. Jajce Waterfall

21.3 MILES

Jajce's impressive 21m-high waterfall forms where the Pliva River tumbles abruptly into the Vrbas. A viewing platform (adult/child 4/2KM) has been built…

7. Catacombs

21.43 MILES

Built around 1400 AD for the aristocratic Hrvatnić family, this two-level crypt is small and roughly hewn but artfully half-lit and notable for the boldly…

8. Jajce Fortress

21.44 MILES

Jajce's fortress ruins have a powerful aspect when seen from afar, but inside is mostly bald grass. The ramparts offer sweeping views of the valleys and…