Paired photogenically with the four-storey, mid-18th-century Sahat Kula (stone clock tower), this two-storey mosque's distinctive features are the green wooden filigree on its frontage, faded paintwork on the door arch, a metal-tipped minaret and two old inscription stones in Arabic.

For historians, what makes it unique in Bosnia is that it retains a sun dial (solar 'clock') on its southwest wall, the corner that juts out into the wooded garden behind. Don't expect too much – it's just a metal spike on a heavily worn inscribed stone. The mosque is towards the bus station end of Travnik's main street facing a restored neo-Moorish court building across Vezirska.